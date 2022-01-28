Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Expands By 1,140.0%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

