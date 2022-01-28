Short Interest in Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Grows By 433.3%

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Boomer stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Boomer has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.07.
About Boomer
