Short Interest in ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Rises By 39,300.0%

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 39,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,621,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLIS stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. ClickStream has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Get ClickStream alerts:

About ClickStream

ClickStream Corp. engages in development and implementation mobile application and digital gaming platform. The platform focuses in catering the untapped market of casual users that will spend a few seconds to interact with a platform for free in order to win real money. The company was founded by Frank Magliochetti on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ClickStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClickStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.