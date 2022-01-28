Short Interest in ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Rises By 39,300.0%

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 39,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,621,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLIS stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. ClickStream has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
About ClickStream
