Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Grows By 1,670.2%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, an increase of 1,670.2% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,850. Danone has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.