Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Grows By 1,100.0%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 12,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,783. EnWave has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

About EnWave

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, and quantaREV. The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

