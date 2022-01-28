Short Interest in Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Grows By 400.0%

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EXEO stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Exeo Entertainment has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
Exeo Entertainment Company Profile
