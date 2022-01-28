Short Interest in Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Grows By 400.0%

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EXEO stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Exeo Entertainment has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Exeo Entertainment Company Profile

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

