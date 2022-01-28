Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Decreases By 92.6%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 173.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

FAM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 9,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.