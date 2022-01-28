Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Declines By 97.7%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $516,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $4,428,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $380,000.

