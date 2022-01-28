Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 700.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 476,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

