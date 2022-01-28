Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 700.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
