Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Declines By 75.0%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frontier Investment stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICV opened at $9.63 on Friday. Frontier Investment has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Frontier Investment Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Frontier Investment Corp is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

