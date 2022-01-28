Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Rises By 1,300.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Geely Automobile stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.
About Geely Automobile
