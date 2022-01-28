Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Rises By 1,300.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

