Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Increases By 1,483.3%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 1,483.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWR stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.70. 7,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,587. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $70.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.