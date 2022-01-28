Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 4,364.0%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 4,364.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDDIY shares. Citigroup lowered KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KDDI currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 155,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,457. KDDI has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.02.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.