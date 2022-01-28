Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 4,364.0%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 4,364.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDDIY shares. Citigroup lowered KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KDDI currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 155,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,457. KDDI has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.02.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

