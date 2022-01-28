Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Grows By 369.9%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 369.9% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of LEMIF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Leading Edge Materials has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

