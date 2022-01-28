Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Decreases By 70.8%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LTUM opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

