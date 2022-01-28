Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Grows By 611.6%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 611.6% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MYCOF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

