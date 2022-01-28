Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Expands By 2,214.3%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 2,214.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.