Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Decreases By 66.7%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of NCRBF stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Nippon Carbon has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

