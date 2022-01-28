Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Decreases By 66.7%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Shares of NCRBF stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Nippon Carbon has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $40.11.
About Nippon Carbon
