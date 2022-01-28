Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Decreases By 85.7%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSYS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 2,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

