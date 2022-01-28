Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Decreases By 85.7%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.
