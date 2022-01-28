Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Drops By 77.1%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSTM remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. NovelStem International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

