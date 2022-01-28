Short Interest in NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Drops By 77.1%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSTM remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. NovelStem International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
NovelStem International Company Profile
