Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Decreases By 87.6%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.34. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,102. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.51.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 182.61%.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

