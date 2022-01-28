Short Interest in Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Expands By 640.0%

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Plant Veda Foods stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. Plant Veda Foods has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

