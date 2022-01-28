Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 427.8%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 427.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

PGZ stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.