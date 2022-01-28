Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Drops By 87.9%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rambler Metals and Mining stock remained flat at $$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

