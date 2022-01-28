Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Decreases By 87.5%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SZGPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.
SZGPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.25.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.