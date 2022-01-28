Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Decreases By 87.5%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZGPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.25.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.