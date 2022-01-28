Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Declines By 90.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TISCY remained flat at $$7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

