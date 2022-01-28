Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 1,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

SGML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $42,844,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,114,000.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

