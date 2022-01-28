Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $110.00 at Cowen

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.