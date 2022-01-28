SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 387.0% in January

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 387.0% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. SilverSun Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

