SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 3,275.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SING opened at $0.10 on Friday. SinglePoint has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.