Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Several research firms recently commented on SIOX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of SIOX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.