Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by 46.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

