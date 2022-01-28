SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

SJW Group has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 109,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,911. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SJW Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SJW Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at $302,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

