Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 873.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

