Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

