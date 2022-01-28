Smithfield Trust Co Buys New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

