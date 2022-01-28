Smithfield Trust Co Has $183,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.25 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

