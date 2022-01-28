Smithfield Trust Co Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Nucor by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

