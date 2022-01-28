Smithfield Trust Co Has $405,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.