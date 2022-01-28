Smithfield Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after buying an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after buying an additional 553,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

