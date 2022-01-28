Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 338.4% in January

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 338.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SNMRY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.03. 49,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,721. Snam has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

About Snam

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

