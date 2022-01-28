Socorro Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 307,907 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Socorro Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 307,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000. Teck Resources makes up about 2.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Teck Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,145,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 204.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after buying an additional 1,723,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 222,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

