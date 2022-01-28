SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

SOFI stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

