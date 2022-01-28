SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SOBKY opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

