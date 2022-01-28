Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.74

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €29.74 ($33.80) and last traded at €33.00 ($37.50), with a volume of 402520 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.92 ($35.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.21.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

