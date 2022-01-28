Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEYMF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

