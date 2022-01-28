Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.71

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.70. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.