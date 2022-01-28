South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STSBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

