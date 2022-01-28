South32’s (S32) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.63) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

S32 stock opened at GBX 209 ($2.82) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion and a PE ratio of -70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 141.08 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.50 ($3.07).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

