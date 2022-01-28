Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

